Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,232,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,212,000 after buying an additional 12,438 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 18,448 shares during the period.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $60.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.97. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $406,919.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 265,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,267,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.