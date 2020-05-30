W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 17,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WRB stock opened at $57.95 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.80.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

WRB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group raised W. R. Berkley to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra decreased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

