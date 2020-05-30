Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $394,000 Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in The Western Union by 198.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in The Western Union in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in The Western Union by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

WU opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.73. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,692.22%. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.02%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WU shares. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Western Union from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of The Western Union from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of The Western Union from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Western Union from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

