Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Grows Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,910 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,703,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $586,926,000 after acquiring an additional 130,611 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in United Rentals by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,177,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,068,000 after purchasing an additional 98,420 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,088,000 after purchasing an additional 206,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,871,000 after purchasing an additional 26,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $131,408,000. 94.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on URI shares. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, May 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

United Rentals stock opened at $137.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $170.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.66 and its 200 day moving average is $134.71.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.53 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,421.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

