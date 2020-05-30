1,533 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Posted by on May 30th, 2020

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 77,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

CHD stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.31. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 59,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $4,361,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,410,332.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.60, for a total value of $1,145,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,626.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 362,660 shares of company stock valued at $26,145,808. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD)

