Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 9,734 Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCC. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 7,366 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 615.2% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,238,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,171 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the period.

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.06. The company has a market cap of $740.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $226.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was down 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.62%.

HCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark began coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

