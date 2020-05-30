Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $104,000 in Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Domo by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Domo in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Domo by 309.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Domo in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Domo in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOMO. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Domo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Domo from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Domo from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Domo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

DOMO stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average is $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Domo Inc has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $35.10.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.72 million. Domo had a negative net margin of 72.47% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.76%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domo Inc will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domo Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

