Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 34,993 Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:KJAN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,648,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000.

Get Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

NYSEARCA:KJAN opened at $24.58 on Friday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $18.78 and a 52 week high of $27.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:KJAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.