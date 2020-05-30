Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 34,993 Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:KJAN)

Posted by on May 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,648,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000.

NYSEARCA:KJAN opened at $24.58 on Friday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $18.78 and a 52 week high of $27.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.10.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:KJAN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - January (NYSEARCA:KJAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

1,533 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP
1,533 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP
Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 9,734 Warrior Met Coal Inc
Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 9,734 Warrior Met Coal Inc
Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $104,000 in Domo Inc
Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $104,000 in Domo Inc
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 34,993 Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – January
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 34,993 Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – January
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $759,000 Stake in Boston Scientific Co.
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $759,000 Stake in Boston Scientific Co.
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Vulcan Materials
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Vulcan Materials


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report