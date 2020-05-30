Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $759,000 Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,985 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,113,711,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $671,833,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 526.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,358,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $513,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545,336 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,328,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,782 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 11,841.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,122,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,416 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $37.99 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $46.62. The stock has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.43 and a 200-day moving average of $39.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 39.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra raised Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.52.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $562,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,597 shares in the company, valued at $592,686. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

