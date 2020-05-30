Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VMC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth $145,404,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 39,003.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 553,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,839,000 after purchasing an additional 552,291 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,661,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,210,000 after purchasing an additional 319,217 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,269,000 after purchasing an additional 235,479 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,097,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $590,050,000 after purchasing an additional 230,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director David P. Steiner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.61 per share, with a total value of $383,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $108.32 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.39 and its 200 day moving average is $125.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

VMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $152.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

