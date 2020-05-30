Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 11,746 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,746 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RYF. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 44,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period.

RYF opened at $37.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.00. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $48.23.

