Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $773,000 Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 468.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 160.4% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $119.14 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $81.10 and a twelve month high of $135.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.25.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

