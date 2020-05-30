Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,399 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,367,110,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,328,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,100,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,000 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,804,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,382,000 after acquiring an additional 778,813 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partner Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,039,000. 41.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.05. The company has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.82%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

