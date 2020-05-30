Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 16.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,458 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,432,965 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $691,400,000 after buying an additional 1,019,979 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,885,156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $621,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,410 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,563,030 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $453,431,000 after purchasing an additional 53,316 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,539,804 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $450,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,840 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $383,727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $94,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NXPI. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $155.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.92.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $97.27 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $139.59. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.77.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.