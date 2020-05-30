Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) by 86.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHWY. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 29,110 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 190.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 101,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 66,923 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,747,000. Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,837,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 377.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 139,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Chewy stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. Chewy Inc has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.69.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHWY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.77.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

