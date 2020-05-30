Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,952 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Msci were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Msci by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Msci during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Msci during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Msci during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 82.5% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Msci from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $324.00 price target (up from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Msci has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.89.

Shares of MSCI opened at $328.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.09. Msci Inc has a 12 month low of $206.82 and a 12 month high of $356.66.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.36 million. Msci had a net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 286.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 1,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total transaction of $545,076.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 290,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,306,733.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,903 shares of company stock worth $2,123,051 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

