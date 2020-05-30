Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TER. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,159,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,103,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,957,000 after buying an additional 585,381 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Teradyne by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,321,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,125,000 after buying an additional 490,156 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 5,604.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 441,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,923,000 after buying an additional 433,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Teradyne by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 560,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,188,000 after buying an additional 313,996 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

In related news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $1,577,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,431.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,877,765.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,759,910.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TER opened at $64.56 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.89 and a 52-week high of $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.96 and a 200-day moving average of $63.43.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $704.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

