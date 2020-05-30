Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $812,000 Stock Position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 564,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,535,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 157,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 11,728 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 139,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 178.6% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 32,367 shares during the period. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 44,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 19,215 shares during the period.

Shares of IBMJ stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.77.

