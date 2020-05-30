Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $498,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 414,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment in the first quarter worth about $3,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

In other news, CEO Howard Widra acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $223,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,142.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

AINV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Investment from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Apollo Investment from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Apollo Investment from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.54.

Shares of Apollo Investment stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. Apollo Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.81 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average is $13.67.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 41.91%. The firm had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Apollo Investment Corp. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.82%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Apollo Investment Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

See Also: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.