Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $815,000 Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 335.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $37,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,663.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $92.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.05.

DLTR stock opened at $97.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

