Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 8,336 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,336 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43, a PEG ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 2.09. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLB. Northland Securities began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank cut Schlumberger from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. DZ Bank cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.69.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $284,434.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 34,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $614,564.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,290 shares of company stock worth $1,506,249 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

