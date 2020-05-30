Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $851,000 Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,803 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 47.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

CPB opened at $49.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.56. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $35.27 and a 1 year high of $57.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.