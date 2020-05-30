Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 21,680 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,624 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,680 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 471.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TD. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.62.

Shares of TD stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $59.55. The stock has a market cap of $81.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.93.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

