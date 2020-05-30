Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 21,680 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Posted by on May 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,624 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,680 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 471.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TD. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.62.

Shares of TD stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $59.55. The stock has a market cap of $81.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.93.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

1,533 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP
1,533 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP
Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 9,734 Warrior Met Coal Inc
Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 9,734 Warrior Met Coal Inc
Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $104,000 in Domo Inc
Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $104,000 in Domo Inc
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 34,993 Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – January
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 34,993 Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – January
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $759,000 Stake in Boston Scientific Co.
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $759,000 Stake in Boston Scientific Co.
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Vulcan Materials
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Vulcan Materials


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report