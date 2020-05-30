SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 2,126 Shares of Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) by 61.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bridge Bancorp were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,223,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,884,000 after acquiring an additional 36,517 shares during the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC grew its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 15.8% during the first quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 48,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 191,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BDGE shares. BidaskClub raised Bridge Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Bridge Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDGE opened at $21.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $456.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.17 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average is $27.24.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $41.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Bridge Bancorp Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

