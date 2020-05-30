SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $120,000 Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNDA. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,265,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,770,000 after purchasing an additional 311,797 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,097,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,835,000 after purchasing an additional 307,226 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,242,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $4,131,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,453,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,666,000 after acquiring an additional 244,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $11.05 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 49.12%. The business had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.53 million. Analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard W. Dugan sold 10,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $111,824.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,770 shares in the company, valued at $560,500.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VNDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

