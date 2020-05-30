SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 18,203 Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 135.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,611 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,203 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 1,133.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.25 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.11.

NASDAQ BDSI opened at $4.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.52 million, a P/E ratio of -53.11 and a beta of 0.77.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Vollins sold 21,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $99,663.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,663.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 38,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 611,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,249 shares of company stock worth $1,561,729 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI).

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.