SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 39.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,309 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Waterstone Financial were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSBF. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,483,000 after purchasing an additional 81,322 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 284,115 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 80,415 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 86,718 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 56,236 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSBF shares. BidaskClub raised Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

WSBF opened at $14.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $19.48.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $43.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.50 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 9.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

