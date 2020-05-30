SG Americas Securities LLC Has $121,000 Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 90.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,464 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in National Grid by 1.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter worth $692,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 4.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 136,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 6.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 25.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

NGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. National Grid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $57.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.94. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $44.29 and a 52-week high of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

