SG Americas Securities LLC Has $121,000 Holdings in First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 89.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,361 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First Bancshares were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBMS. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,175,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 638,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,695,000 after buying an additional 157,525 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 10.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after buying an additional 34,101 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FBMS. Stephens raised First Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub cut First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of First Bancshares stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.87. First Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $35.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $40.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.39 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 24.05%. Analysts predict that First Bancshares Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 14.34%.

First Bancshares Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

