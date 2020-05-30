SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 8,338 Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX)

Posted by on May 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTRX. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Retrophin in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Retrophin in the first quarter worth $310,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Retrophin in the first quarter worth $6,280,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 103.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter.

In other Retrophin news, CFO Laura Clague sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $60,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $48,327.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,646 shares in the company, valued at $381,356.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,763 shares of company stock worth $301,706 over the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTRX opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.86. Retrophin Inc has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.70. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 57.01% and a negative return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $47.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Retrophin Inc will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTRX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Retrophin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Retrophin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Retrophin from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Retrophin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Retrophin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retrophin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 2,126 Shares of Bridge Bancorp, Inc.
SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 2,126 Shares of Bridge Bancorp, Inc.
SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $120,000 Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $120,000 Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 18,203 Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.
SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 18,203 Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.
SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Waterstone Financial, Inc.
SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Waterstone Financial, Inc.
SG Americas Securities LLC Has $121,000 Stock Holdings in National Grid plc
SG Americas Securities LLC Has $121,000 Stock Holdings in National Grid plc
SG Americas Securities LLC Has $121,000 Holdings in First Bancshares Inc
SG Americas Securities LLC Has $121,000 Holdings in First Bancshares Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report