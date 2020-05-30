SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 8,338 Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTRX. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Retrophin in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Retrophin in the first quarter worth $310,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Retrophin in the first quarter worth $6,280,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 103.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter.

In other Retrophin news, CFO Laura Clague sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $60,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $48,327.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,646 shares in the company, valued at $381,356.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,763 shares of company stock worth $301,706 over the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTRX opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.86. Retrophin Inc has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.70. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 57.01% and a negative return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $47.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Retrophin Inc will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTRX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Retrophin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Retrophin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Retrophin from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Retrophin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

