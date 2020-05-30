Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €51.00 Price Target

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been assigned a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Independent Research set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Chemie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €64.77 ($75.31).

Shares of ETR WCH opened at €56.18 ($65.33) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a PE ratio of -5.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.05. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €30.04 ($34.93) and a 1-year high of €77.42 ($90.02). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €52.45 and a 200 day moving average price of €59.37.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

