Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.30

Posted by on May 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Armadale Capital PLC (LON:ACP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.30 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 3.96 ($0.05), with a volume of 9886150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.85 ($0.05).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $17.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.50.

Armadale Capital Company Profile (LON:ACP)

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in and developing natural resources in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Mahenge Liandu graphite project located in the Morogoro region, Tanzania. It also holds interest in the Mpokoto gold project located in the Democratic Republic of the Congo; and a portfolio of quoted investments.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?

Receive News & Ratings for Armadale Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armadale Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Wacker Chemie a €51.00 Price Target
Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Wacker Chemie a €51.00 Price Target
Armadale Capital Hits New 52-Week High at $4.30
Armadale Capital Hits New 52-Week High at $4.30
Lululemon Athletica Reaches New 52-Week High at $285.79
Lululemon Athletica Reaches New 52-Week High at $285.79
Palomar Hits New 52-Week High at $72.48
Palomar Hits New 52-Week High at $72.48
Richards Packaging Income Fund Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement
Richards Packaging Income Fund Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement
Karuna Therapeutics Now Covered by HC Wainwright
Karuna Therapeutics Now Covered by HC Wainwright


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report