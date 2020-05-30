Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.30

Shares of Armadale Capital PLC (LON:ACP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.30 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 3.96 ($0.05), with a volume of 9886150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.85 ($0.05).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $17.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.50.

Armadale Capital Company Profile (LON:ACP)

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in and developing natural resources in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Mahenge Liandu graphite project located in the Morogoro region, Tanzania. It also holds interest in the Mpokoto gold project located in the Democratic Republic of the Congo; and a portfolio of quoted investments.

