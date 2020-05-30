Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $285.79

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $285.79 and last traded at $285.79, with a volume of 44562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $281.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LULU. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, March 30th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.45.

The stock has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 60.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.00.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $24,997,277.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,842.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total value of $20,000,348.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 692,916 shares of company stock valued at $132,896,980 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 25.0% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

