Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Hits New 52-Week High at $72.48

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.48 and last traded at $70.24, with a volume of 17814 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.51.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Palomar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.72 million. Palomar had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $775,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 311,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,041,253.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,201,492 shares of company stock valued at $73,057,674 in the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLMR)

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc

