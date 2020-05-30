Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as C$53.45 and last traded at C$53.45, with a volume of 4950 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$51.71.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.64%.

Get Richards Packaging Income Fund alerts:

The company has a market cap of $613.72 million and a PE ratio of 18.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$46.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.93.

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.