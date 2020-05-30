Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 55.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KRTX. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of KRTX opened at $90.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 145.80 and a current ratio of 145.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.89. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $152.00.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Heather Preston bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $272,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,609,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,797.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 628,456 shares of company stock worth $50,305,272 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

