COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $11.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLGN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get COLLPLANT HOLDI/S alerts:

Shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.18. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.92.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.75). COLLPLANT HOLDI/S had a negative return on equity of 652.49% and a negative net margin of 404.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that COLLPLANT HOLDI/S will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in COLLPLANT HOLDI/S stock. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new stake in shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 158,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned 2.79% of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S Company Profile

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, dermal fillers for aesthetics, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for COLLPLANT HOLDI/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COLLPLANT HOLDI/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.