HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 66.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.91.

NASDAQ MESO opened at $12.65 on Thursday. Mesoblast has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $20.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 3.53.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a negative net margin of 197.65%. The business had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 million. Research analysts expect that Mesoblast will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MESO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mesoblast by 93.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 35,777 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mesoblast by 111.8% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 27,975 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 2.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

