Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) PT Raised to $100.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its target price upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZEN. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Zendesk from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zendesk from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $85.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.24. Zendesk has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $94.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -56.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $237.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 6,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $517,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $3,680,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,078,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,367,995.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,253 shares of company stock valued at $9,150,231. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 792.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,765,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,070,000 after buying an additional 4,231,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth $90,429,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 99.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,202,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,868,000 after buying an additional 1,099,814 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 17.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,218,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,051,000 after buying an additional 943,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Zendesk by 146.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,261,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,779,000 after purchasing an additional 749,027 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.