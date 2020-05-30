Barclays Increases Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target to $57.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WH. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Shares of WH stock opened at $45.93 on Thursday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $63.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.50.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $393,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $249,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $893,150 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

