Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) PT Raised to $19.30

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $14.30 to $19.30 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $20.13 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $53.06. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.23.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $633.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,292.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. FMR LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 72,343 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 897.3% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 26,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

