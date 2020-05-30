Bank of America Upgrades Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) to Buy

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HP. CSFB lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

NYSE:HP opened at $20.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.97. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $53.06.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $633.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.06 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson bought 10,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,292.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 231.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,606,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,289,657 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,481,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,757,000 after purchasing an additional 59,773 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth about $32,555,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,948,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,456,000 after purchasing an additional 162,621 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,603,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,856,000 after purchasing an additional 792,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

