Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

IFNNY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of IFNNY stock opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.54. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $24.90.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products.

