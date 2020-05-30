Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.73.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $22.98 on Thursday. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $59.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 2.20.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.11. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $12,570,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 551,638 shares of company stock worth $13,756,644 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $992,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

