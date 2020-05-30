Aquila Resources (TSE:AQA) Shares Down 11.1%

Aquila Resources Inc (TSE:AQA)’s stock price dropped 11.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, approximately 133,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 55,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a market cap of $57.56 million and a P/E ratio of -7.27.

Aquila Resources (TSE:AQA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Aquila Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, copper, lead, silver, and nickel deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Back Forty project, a development stage volcanogenic massive sulfide deposit located in Menominee County, Michigan.

