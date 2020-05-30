Typhoon Exploration (CVE:TYP) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.08

Typhoon Exploration Inc (CVE:TYP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 66500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 8.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05.

About Typhoon Exploration (CVE:TYP)

Typhoon Exploration Inc acquires, explores, and develops mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Monexco property that includes 42 mining claims located in the McCorkill Township; Ranger property comprising 13 mining claims located in the Abitibi region; Sommet property consisting of 11 mining claims located in the Abitibi region; and Futur property with 20 mining claims located in Canada.

