Insider Selling: Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) VP Sells $1,969,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on May 30th, 2020

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) VP Mahiuddin Ahmed sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $1,969,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,907,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mahiuddin Ahmed also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 12th, Mahiuddin Ahmed sold 20,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $783,800.00.

YMAB opened at $38.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.79 and a current ratio of 12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.07. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $40.88.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,034,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,379,000 after purchasing an additional 394,181 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 576,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 314,390 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,744,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,626,000 after purchasing an additional 287,679 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 447,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,976,000 after purchasing an additional 240,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on YMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

