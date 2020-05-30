Marc Benioff Sells 10,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.12, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $1,778,700.00.

On Thursday, May 21st, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $1,761,900.00.

On Monday, May 18th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $1,743,900.00.

On Thursday, May 14th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.29, for a total value of $1,662,900.00.

On Friday, May 8th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.14, for a total value of $1,741,400.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total value of $1,799,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $1,643,200.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.89, for a total value of $1,598,900.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.69, for a total value of $1,566,900.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $1,603,700.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $174.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $158.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 873.99, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.89 and its 200-day moving average is $166.29. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 370,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $60,302,000 after purchasing an additional 25,353 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $593,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, OTR Global lowered salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.26.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

