Stephen Finis Blackwood Sells 5,000 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.47, for a total transaction of $1,772,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,489.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $369.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $325.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.52. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $195.34 and a twelve month high of $398.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.02). Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $784.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDY. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TDY. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.25.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

