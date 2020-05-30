Zulu Holdings Llc Buys 822,368 Shares of Zoom Telephonics Inc (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) Stock

Posted by on May 30th, 2020

Zoom Telephonics Inc (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) major shareholder Zulu Holdings Llc bought 822,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $1,759,867.52. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZMTP opened at $2.15 on Friday. Zoom Telephonics Inc has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $45.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of -0.38.

Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Zoom Telephonics had a negative return on equity of 22.23% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Zoom Telephonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

About Zoom Telephonics

Zoom Telephonics, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and supports Internet access and other communications-related products in North America and internationally. It provides cable modems, asymmetrical digital subscriber line modems, mobile broadband modems and routers, dial-up modems, local area network products, mobile broadband sensors, embedded modems, ISDN modems, telephone dialers, wireless and wired networking equipment, phone jacks and AC power adapters, and language-related specifics.

